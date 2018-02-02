Meghan laughs off awards ceremony mix-up
Things didn't quite go to script for Meghan Markle at her latest official event as a royal fiancée.

She was attending the Endeavour Fund Awards, which celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, with Prince Harry.

  • 02 Feb 2018
  • From the section UK
