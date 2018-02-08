The activists still fighting Brexit

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The activists who are still fighting Brexit
Theresa May is facing calls to spell out what she wants from the next round of Brexit negotiations.
But these four people believe remaining in the EU is still the best option, and have dedicated their lives to stopping Brexit.
Video journalist: Ed Ram
-
08 Feb 2018
- From the section UK
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window