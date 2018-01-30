BBC pay review 'uncomfortable and painful'

Video

The BBC's head of news says it is "uncomfortable and painful" for the corporation at the moment as its pay structure comes under scrutiny.

Fran Unsworth told the BBC News Channel the disclosures in a report about on-air salaries would make things "much better and more transparent" in the long run.

She and director general Tony Hall will appear before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday to discuss the BBC's next steps to tackle gender pay disparity.