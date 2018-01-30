Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Who, or what, defines you as a woman?
How do you define a woman? It’s a question that’s caused a rise in tension amongst some feminist and trans activist groups, following government plans to consult on the way people legally change gender.
-
30 Jan 2018
- From the section UK
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window