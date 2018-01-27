Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Calls to 'clean off' Banksy mural in Hull
Hundreds of people have been turning up to see a work by the world-famous graffiti artist Banksy, on a disused bridge in Hull.
Banksy has appeared to confirm it is his creation on social media - but not everyone is happy about it.
-
27 Jan 2018
- From the section UK
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window