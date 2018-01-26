'It almost felt like we were escorts'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'It almost felt like we were escorts'

A woman who worked at the scandal-hit Presidents Club dinner talks to BBC Newsnight.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 26 Jan 2018
  • From the section UK