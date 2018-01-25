Media player
Carer filmed slapping Kettering dementia patient
A carer has been caught on camera slapping and shouting at an elderly dementia patient.
It happened as Sabina Marsden, 78, was being looked after in her home in Kettering, Northamptonshire, on 13 June 2017.
The woman was sacked by her employer and given a police caution.
25 Jan 2018
