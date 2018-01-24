Video

Financial Times reporter Madison Marriage went undercover at The Presidents Club Charity Dinner to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct.

She told BBC Newsnight's Evan Davis that she was one of 130 women hired as hostesses at the men-only event and that she had been warned the men "might be annoying". She described being "groped several times".

The organisers told Newsnight they are investigating the allegations.

You can read Madison Marriage's article here.