'I nearly had my arm severed off''
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I nearly had my arm severed off''

Callum has been in and out of hospital "countless times".

"I've nearly had my arm severed off. I've been stabbed in the head - fractured skulls, stabbed in the back, punctured lungs. It's amazing I'm still alive," he tells the Victoria Derbyshire programme.

But since January 2016 a scheme in Scotland has helped turn his life around.

Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News channel.

  • 24 Jan 2018
  • From the section UK
Go to next video: 'You have to keep a knife with you'