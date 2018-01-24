'I nearly had my arm severed off''

Video

Callum has been in and out of hospital "countless times".

"I've nearly had my arm severed off. I've been stabbed in the head - fractured skulls, stabbed in the back, punctured lungs. It's amazing I'm still alive," he tells the Victoria Derbyshire programme.

But since January 2016 a scheme in Scotland has helped turn his life around.

Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News channel.