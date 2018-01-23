CCTV shows Finsbury Park van attack

Video

CCTV showing the seconds before a van hit a crowd near a mosque in north London has been shown to the jury in the trial of a man accused of carrying out the attack.

Makram Ali, 51, died and nine other people were injured at the junction of Seven Sisters Road and Whadcoat Street in Finsbury Park on 19 June 2017.

Footage showing the moment the van turns sharply left, mounts the curb and ploughs into Mr Ali was seen by a jury at Woolwich Crown Court.

Darren Osborne, 48, from Cardiff denies charges of murder and attempted murder.