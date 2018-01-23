'Mum got accommodation, not care'

Video

Andrea Dunlop said her mother was not given "any care, she really just got accommodation" at a sheltered housing residency.

Hazel Smith's decomposed body was discovered in her flat in March 2017 after police were called to break down the door.

Mrs Dunlop said it is not clear how her mother died and the family do not know if Mrs Smith had been laying in pain before she was found.

Wokingham Borough Council said Mrs Smith had opted out of the weekly warden call but they now ask tenants who opt out to contact the warden themselves once a week.