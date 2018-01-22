Video
Army chief's warning over Russia
Russia could initiate hostilities sooner than expected, the head of the Army has said.
In his speech at the Royal United Services Institute, General Sir Nick Carter said: "I don't think it will start with little green men, it will start with something we don't expect.
"We should not take what we've seen so far as a template for the future."
His warning comes after Russia practised simulated attacks in large scale military exercises last year.
