'Colour-changing sapphire is like Eugenie'

Jack Brooksbank says he chose an engagement ring made of a rare sapphire because it reminded him of Princess Eugenie.

Mr Brooksbank chose a ring at a jewellers but proposed without it, preferring to add diamonds to it afterwards, he told BBC's The One Show.

He said he was drawn towards the ring - which contains a rare pink-orange sapphire called a padparadscha - because it changes colour in different lights.