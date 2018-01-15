UK jets intercept Russian bombers

Video

British Typhoon jets were scrambled to intercept two Russian bombers as they approached the UK over the North Sea, the RAF has confirmed.

The Russian Blackjack planes were not talking to air traffic control, and came within 35 miles (56km) of UK airspace at the closest point, the Ministry of Defence said.

It comes at a time of heightened tension between the West and Russia, with three similar incidents occurring in the past year.

