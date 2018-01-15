Weston hails 'remarkable' Falklands surgeon

Video

Tributes have been paid to Capt Rick Jolly, who "changed the face" of field hospitals, according to Falklands veteran Simon Weston.

The Royal Navy medical officer, who saved the lives of hundreds of British and Argentine troops during the Falklands War, has died, aged 71.

Mr Weston, a former Welsh Guard who suffered horrific burn injuries when the Sir Galahad ship came under fire in 1982, said Capt Jolly did a "remarkable" thing and says he saved his life.