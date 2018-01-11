Video

Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has told The Emma Barnett Show on BBC 5 Live that she is asking the new work and pensions secretary Esther McVey to scrap the so-called child tax credit ‘rape clause’.

A benefit cap came into force in April 2017 which meant a parent could only claim the credit for two children – but if they had another child by "non-consensual conception" they would be exempt, as long as they filled out the correct paperwork.

It has led to criticism that people are being asked to revisit the details of being raped in order to get benefits.

Speaking to Emma Barnett, Ms Dugdale said she wants Ms McVey – the first female work and pensions secretary since 2010 – to change the policy.