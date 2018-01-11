Video

Caroline Lucas MP, the co-leader of the Green Party, has called for “real legislative weight” behind the government's 25-year plan for the environment.

She told BBC Two’s Newsnight the government should pass a new Environment Act to turn its proposals into policies.

“We’ve been here before with the Conservatives adopting a nice green sheen,” she said, saying that former prime minister David Cameron went from "hugging huskies to culling badgers".