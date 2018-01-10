Transport Secretary Chris Grayling says trade unions the 'prime cause' of rail disruption
A report by the government spending watchdog has said that Thameslink, Southern and Great Northern rail services have failed to provide value for money.
The Transport Secretary, Chris Grayling, admitted on the Today programme that "mistakes" were made in the Department for Transport, but said that the "prime cause of the disruption and misery for passengers was the action of trade unions".
