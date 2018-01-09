Video

The bodies of two British men killed in Syria - Jac Holmes and Ollie Hall - are due to be repatriated to the UK.

They died last year, fighting against so-called Islamic State.

Jac is thought to be one of dozens from the UK to have gone to fight against IS with the Kurds.

His mother Angie Blannin describes to Emma Vardy how she was told of the news.

You can listen to the Today programme weekdays 6-9am and Saturdays 7-9am