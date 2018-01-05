Dambuster recalls World War Two raid

Video

The last British survivor of the World War Two Dambusters raid has spoken of his devastation and shock on hearing of the deaths of his fellow crewmen in May 1943.

George ‘Johnny’ Johnson, now 96, also told HARDtalk’s Stephen Sackur that the highlight of the mission was seeing - from his Lancaster Bomber - the breached Mohne dam which he described as an inland sea.

Last Dambuster George 'Johnny' Johnson collects MBE

The Dambusters raid: How effective was it?

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on BBCiPlayer (UK only).