Parole board makes 'rational' assessments

Video

The Parole Board should publish its reasons for deciding to release serial sex attacker John Worboys, according to the chairwoman of the House of Commons Home Affairs Committee Yvette Cooper.

Former black-cab driver Worboys is believed to have carried out more than 100 rapes and sexual assaults on women in London between 2002 and 2008. Victims' groups and charities have condemned the decision to free him.

Former solicitor general Sir Edward Garnier told the Today programme the parole board assesses what's in front of them and comes to a rational conclusion on whether to release a prisoner.