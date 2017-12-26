Police break up Westfield Stratford fight

Video

Police have dealt with a disturbance at Westfield shopping centre in Stratford, east London.

An eyewitness told the BBC the incident happened during the Boxing Day sales, when two groups of teenagers began "pushing and shouting".

Nearby shops closed their shutters, while shoppers gathered above the scene to watch events unfold.

The Met Police said officers said they attended at around 14:30GMT, and "groups causing the disorder were dispersed".

In a statement on Twitter, Westfield Stratford said the "minor disturbance" had been resolved.