Russian warship 'can't attack anybody'

Former Royal Navy officer and author of Super Highway: Sea Power in the 21st Century, Rear Admiral Chris Parry, tells Radio 4 the World at One that the Admiral Gorshkov is in "no fit state to attack anybody" at the moment.

He adds, ministers should gather as much intelligence as possible about this new warship.

This comes after a British frigate shadowed the Admiral Gorshkov through the North Sea near UK waters on Christmas Day.