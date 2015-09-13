'A conversation with myself, as a robot'

Video

Artificial Intelligence makes most people think of two things; futuristic killer robots bent on destroying the human race or spotless factories where obsolete workers are replaced by silently gliding robots.

But this morning the Today programme enlisted the help of AI as its final guest editor.

For this special programme scientists at the University of Sheffield created our very own robot - one that mimics the style of presenter Mishal Husain.

Does this mean presenters will become a thing of the past?

Video journalist: Claudia Headon and Darren Wardrobe