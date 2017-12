Video

Crohn's disease is thought to affect at least 115,000 people in the UK, according to Crohn's and Colitis UK. The condition causes inflammation of the digestive system or gut.

Baroness Trumpington is one of the Today programme's special guest editors and her grandson Chris was diagnosed with Crohn's disease around 10 years ago.

Chris is a personal trainer and he says exercise is key to helping him manage the disease.