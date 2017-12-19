Period poverty: 'I use socks and tissue'

Surviving period poverty with 'socks and tissue'
Thousands of women in the UK cannot afford to buy sanitary products.
Research by the charity Plan International suggests that 1 in 10 girls and women - aged between 14 and 21 - in the UK have been affected at some point.
A Scottish government pilot project is providing towels and tampons to those who need them through an Aberdeen food bank.
Two women tell the BBC's Scotland Editor Sarah Smith about their experiences.
