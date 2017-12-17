School in the shadow of Grenfell

Video
Grenfell Tower: School in the shadow of disaster
On the morning of the tragedy, Oxford Gardens Primary School, just half a mile from Grenfell Tower, opened its gates, not knowing what to expect.
It later emerged that a third of the children at the school had witnessed the fire or been evacuated - some had lost friends or relatives or knew people in hospital.
And, though it couldn't be officially confirmed for weeks, one of the school's own eight-year-old pupils died that night with his family.
Last week, Newsnight spent time at Oxford Gardens Primary School.
