School in the shadow of Grenfell

On the morning of the tragedy, Oxford Gardens Primary School, just half a mile from Grenfell Tower, opened its gates, not knowing what to expect.

It later emerged that a third of the children at the school had witnessed the fire or been evacuated - some had lost friends or relatives or knew people in hospital.

And, though it couldn't be officially confirmed for weeks, one of the school's own eight-year-old pupils died that night with his family.

Last week, Newsnight spent time at Oxford Gardens Primary School.