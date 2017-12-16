'Why don't you know about jollof rice?'

Video

Food experts and chefs are predicting West African food will be a big cuisine in 2018.

Global food trend consultancy firm, The Food People, estimates dishes from countries like Senegal and Nigeria could be the next big food trend and the "last great untapped cuisine".

Nigerian chef Tokunbo Koiki has been bringing a taste of the continent to the hipster foodies of London.

She says people know about paella but not jollof rice, something she thinks will change next year.