Royal Family attends Grenfell memorial
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Grenfell fire: Royal Family members attend memorial

Survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire have gathered for a memorial at St Paul's Cathedral, which is being attended by members of the Royal Family and the prime minister.

The Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry were at the service.

  • 14 Dec 2017
Go to next video: 'A lot of people will get some healing'