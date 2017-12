Video

Speaking exclusively to Newsnight, the former head of MI6 Sir Richard Dearlove said terrorism did not present a "systemic threat" to the UK and that the media had overreacted to terror incidents.

In his first UK broadcast interview, Sir Richard told Newsnight’s Evan Davis that, "the chances of getting caught up in a terrorist attack... are relatively low".

Sir Richard ran MI6 from 1999 until 2004.