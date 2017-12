Video

It is estimated there are as many as 100,000 sex workers across the UK and about 20% of them are male.

Some of these men see their work as a positive choice, but for the most vulnerable it can be little more than a means to survive.

"Tyler" - not his real name - says he was raped.

