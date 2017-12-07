'He trapped them... they had no chance'

Video

The prime minister should put protection in place for every child who is living in a house with domestic violence, according to the Children's Commissioner for England.

Latest statistics show a rise in the number of domestic violence incidents police are dealing with. There were up to nearly 650,000 cases in England and Wales in the year to March 2017.

Claire, whose sons Jack, 12, and Paul, 9, were killed in a fire set by her ex-husband.

This is her story.