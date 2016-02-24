Video

Resham Khan, who was left seriously injured after acid was thrown in her face, says she "pities" her attacker.

John Tomlin, of Colman Road, Canning Town, admitted last week to causing Resham and her cousin grievous bodily harm.

"The violence, in a split second, destroyed my life," Resham tells BBC 100 Women. "There's nothing to say to someone that ruined everything."

Resham is one of this year's BBC 100 Women. She has been campaigning for changes to the laws controlling the sale of corrosive substances.

What is 100 Women?

