'Schoolgirl' exposes online groomers

Posing as a schoolgirl to expose online groomers
A BBC investigation has found online streaming apps used by children to make live broadcasts are being infiltrated by men trying to groom them.
Internet safety campaigner Qudsiyah Shah posed as a 14-year-old girl to find out what kind of dangers children could be exposed to on such services.
It comes as the National Crime Agency says it arrested more than 190 men across the UK in a single week in connection with sexual offences against children.
05 Dec 2017
