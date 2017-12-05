Media player
Juror: I was devastated when fishermen convicted
Six years ago, a group of fishermen were convicted for their role in one of the biggest drug smuggling hauls in British history.
Campaigners - and one of the original jurors - say serious doubts remain about the safety of those convictions.
Last month, the men lost an official review of their case.
