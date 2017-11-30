Video

A former parliamentary Liberal Democrat candidate has told BBC 5 live he felt suicidal after being falsely accused of sexually abusing a teenage boy.

Jason Zadrozny faced a total of 24 offences including counts of sexual activity with a male child under 16.

Last month his case was thrown out of court because the Crown Prosecution Service said no evidence would be offered against the Nottinghamshire County councillor.

Speaking to Emma Barnett, Jason explained how the ordeal had turned his life upside down.