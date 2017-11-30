Is this the answer to rural broadband access?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Drones to deliver rural broadband... huh?

Will the government fulfil its manifesto promise that every home and business in the country will have high-speed broadband by 2020?

The company that it will have to rely on to make that happen - Openreach - is warning it could risk missing the target unless the government decides soon how it will allow it to do the work.

Openreach has come up with a unique way to try and deliver that broadband.

You can listen to the Today programme daily from 6-9am and on Saturdays 7-9am.

  • 30 Nov 2017
  • From the section UK
Go to next video: Drones: WTF?