Jo Cox widower: Trump 'legitimising' hatred
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jo Cox widower: Trump 'legitimising' hatred

Brendan Cox, whose wife MP Jo Cox was murdered by a right-wing extremist, says Donald Trump's latest Twitter activity risks making far-right acts "mainstream".

The US president shared three posts by far-right group Britain First's deputy leader, including unverified footage purporting to show Muslims committing crimes.

Theresa May's spokesman said Britain First used "hateful narratives which peddle lies and stoke tensions".

  • 29 Nov 2017
  • From the section UK
Go to next video: White House defends Trump's tweets