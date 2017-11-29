Jo Cox widower: Trump 'legitimising' hatred
Brendan Cox, whose wife MP Jo Cox was murdered by a right-wing extremist, says Donald Trump's latest Twitter activity risks making far-right acts "mainstream".
The US president shared three posts by far-right group Britain First's deputy leader, including unverified footage purporting to show Muslims committing crimes.
Theresa May's spokesman said Britain First used "hateful narratives which peddle lies and stoke tensions".
