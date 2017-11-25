Emma Thompson urges help for jailed mum

Video

Actress Emma Thompson has urged the foreign secretary to help jailed mum Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been held in Iran since last year.

At a march in London, organised in support of Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Ms Thompson called on Boris Johnson to take action.

She told the march - via her husband, Greg Wise, as she was losing her voice: "If I can get out of bed with pneumonia to support a horribly abused member of our community then our foreign secretary can get on a plane and go to Iran and deal with the problem."