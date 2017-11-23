UK must defy gloomy forecast - Hammond

Video
Budget 2017: Hammond says UK must defy gloomy forecast
Chancellor Philip Hammond has said the challenge for the UK is to prove the economists wrong and deliver higher productivity.
The UK economy is forecast to expand by an average of 1.4% a year by 2022 as a result of uncertainty over Brexit and sluggish productivity levels.
But Mr Hammond says this can be turned around with more skills training in the workplace, investing more in businesses and building more roads and railways.
23 Nov 2017
