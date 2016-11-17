Dad tells of 'crying baby' eviction threat

Video

Father-of-two Attila Wurth tells the Victoria Derbyshire programme about noise complaints his family received after tenants said their two young children were disturbing neighbours.

The family, who rent in London, were warned if the noise continued they could be given "two weeks' notice to vacate".

Management company Sheraton Management Ltd said the complaints also related to "banging, stamping, loud footsteps", and that other tenants had a right not to be disturbed by noise.