Video

They are thought to make up about 2% of the world's population - and now fashion is celebrating redheads.

Jennie Marshall, a dispensing optician from Tamworth, Staffordshire, has designed a range of children's clothing which focuses on the MC1R gene, responsible for red hair.

Jennie, who has brown hair, said she wanted her redheaded daughter to feel empowered by her difference and celebrate how she looked.

Video journalist: Catherine Mackie