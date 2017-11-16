'Children aren't safer than a year ago'

Video

A year on from exposing the football abuse scandal, Andy Woodward does not believe children are safer.

He told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme: "I don't believe it's a safer place than what it [football] was a year ago.

"But I have the tools and the knowledge, the understanding and also the groups of people around me that can make that change now."

