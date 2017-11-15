Missing explorer meets Yaifo tribe

Video

British explorer Benedict Allen has gone missing on an expedition to Papua New Guinea, his family have said.

The 57-year-old was travelling on his own - without a satellite phone - to find the reclusive Yaifo people, whom he met 30 years ago.

He recently went on a daring expedition to the Oceanian country with BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner, which was documented in Birds of Paradise on BBC Two.

He spoke about his experiences on the island as a man in his early 20s, and his initiation into one of the tribes.