PM 'may be correct about Russians'

The new US ambassador to the UK, Woody Johnson, has said Theresa May was right to air her grievances about Russia's potential influence in the US elections.

Mr Johnson, who has been a friend of Donald Trump for 30 years, says he is hoping to use his new role as ambassador to enhance and improve the special relationship between the US and the UK, and help increase co-operation on security.

He told the BBC that the prime minister was probably correct in her belief that Russia had meddled in the elections.