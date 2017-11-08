Robert Pattinson on acting, fame and his new film Good Time
Robert Pattinson got the break of a lifetime playing the lead in the successful Twilight films.

More recently, he has turned his back on blockbuster films in favour of smaller productions. A case in point is his new release, Good Time, a crime drama directed by the young brothers Josh and Ben Safdie.

Robert Pattinson tells Newsnight's Stephen Smith how he went undercover in New York to shoot the film.

  • 08 Nov 2017
  • From the section UK