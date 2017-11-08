Prince Charles shares were 'not secretive'

Video

The Queen's former press secretary and Charles' former media manager Dickie Arbiter told the Today programme "we don't know everything that happens in the Duchy" but there is nothing secretive about the shares leaked in the Paradise Papers.

He also added the return that was made on the shares was infinitesimal.

Mr Arbiter was reacting to reports that the Prince of Wales was advocating changes to climate change - without disclosing that his private estate stood to benefit from any reforms.