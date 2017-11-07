Video

For the very first time the BBC has spoken to a firefighter who was on duty on the night of the Manchester terror attack. He says he feels 'embarrassed' that fire crews were held back from helping in the immediate aftermath, and claims that they were stopped from going in to help by senior management.

He contacted the BBC's Inside Out programme after they learned that it took the fire service nearly two hours to be deployed on the night, and only three paramedics entered the foyer in the hour after the explosion, to treat the most seriously injured.

Beverley Hughes, Greater Manchester's Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime says that Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service has conducted its own debrief into their response to the Manchester Arena Attack and are cooperating fully with the Kerslake Arena Review. She says "it would be inappropriate for us to comment further whilst the review is ongoing.”