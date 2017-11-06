'Queen should apologise,' suggests Corbyn

Video

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn suggested the Queen, among others, should apologise for using overseas tax havens.

At the CBI conference he was asked whether Her Majesty should say sorry for making overseas investments.

He said: "Anyone that is putting money in to tax havens... should do two things, not just apologise for it, recognise what it does to our society."

The Paradise Papers show that about £10m ($13m) of the Queen's private money was invested offshore. There is nothing illegal in the investments and no suggestion that the Queen is avoiding tax.