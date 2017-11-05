Corbyn 'knew Hopkins was reprimanded'

Video

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has confirmed he was aware suspended MP Kelvin Hopkins had been "reprimanded" before promoting him to the shadow cabinet in 2016.

It is alleged the 76-year-old MP sent inappropriate text messages to Ava Etemadzadeh, 27, and made inappropriate physical contact while hugging her.

Since the allegations were published by the Telegraph, Mr Hopkins has been suspended and a party investigation is taking place.